Betty Ann (Johnson) Blankers was born on Feb. 22, 1936, to Mike and Dena (Addengast) Johnson in Ashton, Iowa during the cold snowy winter. She attended country school K-8 at Gilman #4. She graduated from Ashton High School in 1954. She attended business school in Sioux City, Iowa, where she met her husband, Robert Blankers. They were married in Ashton, Iowa, on June 14, 1957.
She worked as a film printer at Elko Photo in Sioux City, Iowa, a waitress at the Highway-cafe in Hospers, Iowa, and retired from Owatonna Tool Company (OTC). Robert and Betty lived in Canby, Minn., where their three children were born. She has lived in Sioux City, Iowa; Canby, Minn.; Lincoln, Iowa; Schaller, Iowa; Hospers, Iowa; Northwood, Iowa and Owatonna, Minn.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert Blankers; children, Denise (Michael) Werner of Rochester, Laura (Jon) Thom of Chaska, and James (Brenda) Blankers of Hospers, Iowa; grandchildren, Steven Werner, Amy Werner, Margaret Thom, Catherine Thom, Theo (Hillary) Blankers and their son Oliver, Tony (Stephanie) Blankers and their son Melvin, and Jake Blankers; siblings, Virgil (Marilyn) Johnson, Marjorie Roelofsen, Howard Johnson and Arlyce Johnson; brothers-in-law, Laurens Blankers, George (LaVonne) Blankers and Donald (Jane) Blankers; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Dena Johnson; parents-in-law, Laurens and Mattie Blankers; brothers, Stanley Johnson and Douglas Johnson; sisters-in-law, Lois Johnson, Leila Johnson and Betty Cherry Blankers; and brother-in-law, Roger Roelofsen.
Memorial suggestions to Christ Community Covenant Church in Owatonna, the First Presbyterian Church in Albert Lea, and the Hospers Presbyterian Church in Hospers, Iowa.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13 at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at church. A funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at First Presbyterian Church in Albert Lea with Rev. Dwight Netzer and Dr. Brent Carlson officiating.
Services in Hospers, Iowa are as follows: Public visitation from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Oolman Funeral Home in Hospers with a Prayer Service at 4:30 p.m. with Dr. Brian Janssen officiating, immediately followed by burial at Hospers Cemetery, and concluding with a dinner at First Presbyterian Church in Hospers.