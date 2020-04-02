Betty J. Hanson, 76, a longtime Stewartville resident, died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, of natural causes at Koda Living Community in Owatonna, where she had been a resident since 2019.
Betty Jane Putratz was born Sept. 16, 1943, in Rochester to Wilmer and Dorothy (Ellinghuysen) Putratz. She moved with her family as a young girl to Washington State for a few years, before returning to Rochester, where she attended Central school and was raised by her mother and stepfather, Henry Thaut. She was employed at the Stewartville Bakery for a few years.
Betty was married on March 23, 1974, in Stewartville to Carl L. Hanson. The couple lived in Stewartville, where they raised their children and made their home for many years. Betty was a homemaker and also was employed in the cafeteria at Stewartville schools for a number of years. She had begun working part-time as an aide with Tiger Time child care at Stewartville schools as well and following her retirement continued at Tiger Time on a part-time basis. Carl was employed for many years at IBM until his retirement. In 2017, due to health concerns, they moved to Owatonna to be near their daughter.
Betty was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville. She enjoyed traveling as a family to Disney World in Florida and to Branson, Mo., with Carl, cooking and watching Old Western movies and along with Carl was an avid Elvis fan. She enjoyed visiting with friends and loved time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her husband, Carl; two daughters, Susie Green (Brian Boland) of Plainview, and Melissa Hanson (Mathew Caron) of Owatonna; and eight grandchildren, Zachary Green, Kallon Green, Paige Caron, Tyler Caron, Riley Boland, A.J. Boland, Mason Boland and Mitchell Boland; two sisters and two brothers, Jerry (Mary) Putratz of Millville, Bonnie Newell of Austin, Bryan (Beverly) Thaut of Rochester and Nita (Larry) Jung of Ankeny, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters and one brother, Marjorie Brown, Joan Hitzman, Ronald Putratz and infant sister Janice Putratz.
Due to public health concerns, a private family prayer service will take place at Griffin-Gray Funeral Home, Stewartville. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Stewartville. A Celebration of Life for Betty will take place this summer at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville. The date and time will be announced prior to that service. The Hanson Family asks that no flowers be sent at this time. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home. Condolences and memories of Betty are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.