Betty Jo (Fey) Kerns, 64, of Utica, died on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at home. She was born on Nov. 11, 1955, to Francis and Della (Roland) Fey.
She grew up on a small grain and dairy farm in South Dakota. Betty met Jerry at Harmony Homes in Aberdeen, S.D., and were married in 1982. They spent most of their lives in Aberdeen before moving to Utica in 2014, seeking more help for Betty. Betty loved taking care of her home, knitting, playing the piano, and singing at church. The night before Betty passed, she woke and called the nighttime caregiver saying "I want to go home; I just saw my dad."
Special thank you to Betty's caregivers: Deb Bauer, Jessica Knutsen, Sherry Monahan, Megan Mraz, Camryn Rain, Ashley Ruble and Heather Skappel.
Betty is survived by her husband, Jerry; mother, Della Fey; siblings, Curt (Carmel) Fey, Carolyn Fey, Janelle (Eugene) Dykhuis, Carmen (Dan) Fuchs and Michael Fey; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Francis Fey.
Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 at Rochester Cremation Service, 1605 Civic Center Drive NW, Rochester. With one hour of visitation prior.