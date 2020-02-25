Beverly "Bev" Mae Larrison, 87 of Rochester, passed peacefully at her home on Feb. 23, 2020.
Beverly Mae Drugge was born on May 21, 1932, in Minneapolis to Bert and Myrtle Drugge. She graduated from Central High School. She was a Medical Secretary at the Minnesota Department of Health and later at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester. She married Glenn Charles Larrison on March 28, 1953. She was a longstanding member of Bethel Lutheran Church, the Simpson Ladies Club, and a 60+ year resident of Pleasant Grove Township. She enjoyed playing cards, puzzles, reading and traveling.
She is survived by her son, David (Crystal) Larrison of Traverse City, Mich.; her daughter, Cindy Larrison of Rochester; 11 grandchildren, NaShea (Jake) Jones, Shanna Larrison, Matt (Laura) Larrison, Larissa Clifford, Megan Larrison, Jordan Larrison, Luke Larrison, Chad (Valerie) Vazquez, Cassie Gruhlke, Tanya Wallace and Chrissy Larrison; 12 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Jackie, Dylan, Zachary, Maddie, Hannah, Beverly, Bear, Ezra, Kailee, Bobby and Dawson; her sister, Barbara Ferrone; her brother, Richard (Cheryl) Drugge; and sister-in-law, Shirley Drugge.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn (2009); her brother, Carl; and her son, Dan (2019).
The Memorial Service for Bev will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the memorial service at the chapel. Burial of her ashes will be in Oakwood Cemetery Rochester.
