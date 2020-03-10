Beverly Ann Huber, age 93, died peacefully at the Green Prairie Rehabilitation Center in Plainview on March 8, 2020.
Beverly was born on Jan. 18, 1927, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Annette Radtke and Julius McKay. She attended Marquette University. There, she met her husband, Matthew J. Huber. They were married in Milwaukee on Oct. 19, 1946. Beverly was a pastoral minister for many years for Visitation Catholic Church in Minneapolis.
She is survived by her four sons and their wives, Matthew and Nancy (Green), James and Patricia (Love), Robert and Mary (Williams), William and Jill (Cameron); eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Matthew.
Beverly's funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12 at St. Joachim Catholic Church in Plainview, with Father William Becker officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church. The interment will be 3:30 p.m. at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is assisting the family with the arrangements.