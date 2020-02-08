Beverly Smith St John Mason, Aug. 2, 1932 - Jan. 23, 2020, died the way she lived, on her own terms, full of love for her family, a zest for life, and in charge of everything! Beverly loved Rochester. She was an entrepreneur in small business including employment agencies and a bakery. She was one of the first females to own an office condominium in Rochester and a prominent supporter of women owned business.
Beverly and her husband, Donald Mason, lived in Maple Grove, outside of Minneapolis, for many years before relocating to Scottsdale, Ariz., in the late '80s. A few years after her husband's death, she moved to Portland, Ore., to be near her middle daughter, Melanie, where she spent the remainder of her years playing bridge, pinochle, cribbage and any other card game she could get into.
She is survived by her daughters, Lina Fanning, and son-in-law, David of La Crescent, Melanie St. John of Portland, Ore., and Shelly St. John of Denver, Colo.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the charity of your choice in her name.
A private service will be held this spring in Minnesota.