On Nov. 18, 2019, Beverly Olander died peacefully from lymphoma, surrounded by her family at Charter House in Rochester.
Beverly Jorgensen Olander was born on April 1, 1933, to William Glen and Borghild (Kvaale) Jorgensen in Tyler, Minn. Beverly's early years were spent in the small towns of Tyler and Delano. When she was seven years old, her father died in a work accident. In 1944, her mother remarried and she was lovingly raised by her mother and new father, Urban L. Smith. She attended Tyler Grade School and graduated from Delano High School in 1951. She received a BA in home economics education from Augsburg University in 1955.
Beverly began teaching in Morris, where she met Paul W. Olander, whom she married on June 8, 1958. Together they lived in Anoka, where she taught for a year before moving to Fargo, N.D. In Fargo, they had a son, Britt, in 1959 and a daughter, Andrea, in 1962. Her husband's banking career took them to Grand Forks, N.D., Great Falls, Mont., back to Grand Forks and finally to Rochester, where she made her home for 44 years. For the last five years, she resided at Charter House, a Senior Living community in Rochester.
Beverly was an active volunteer in many organizations including serving as President of the Saint Marys Hospital Auxiliary, as a deacon and elder at First Presbyterian Church, as a board member of Rochester Civic League Day Nursery, Rochester Symphony Music Guild, and PEO Chapter CK. In 1982, along with her husband, they formed the Paul W. Olander Company, a bank consulting company which they operated for many years.
Over the years, she enjoyed hiking and skiing in Montana, traveling and gardening with Paul, and tolerated Paul's passion for sailing. She mothered Rotary Exchange Students from Sweden and Brazil. She was an intelligent woman who most enjoyed conversations with friends and family, and always began her day with the daily crossword.
Beverly is survived by son, Britt (Laura) Olander; daughter, Andrea (David) Baloga; grandchildren, Kale, Lane and Tate Olander and Taylor Baloga Loufek (Spencer), Madeline and Caroline Baloga; her sister, Avis Kunkel; brothers, Dale (Jan) Smith and David (Alicia) Smith; and sister-in-law, Ruth Stewart; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Olander; infant grandson, Gage Olander; and her sister, Joyce Eckhoff.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Jan. 4, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Rochester with a visitation at 10 a.m.
Memorials may be made to Seasons Hospice or First Presbyterian Church in Rochester.
