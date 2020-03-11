Beverly Winchell, 86, of Cannon Falls, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Bay View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Red Wing.
Bev was born Jan. 12, 1934, in Cannon Falls, the only daughter of Robert and Irene Munson. She attended Cannon Falls High School. On July 28, 1951, Bev married Roland Winchell. The couple made their home in Cannon Falls, then moved to the North Shore of Lake Byllesby in 1967. They owned and operated Munson Implement in Cannon Falls until retirement.
She loved her Red Wing crocks and collection of Pillsbury Doughboy memorabilia. She was a lifetime member of the Red Wing Pottery Collectors society. She and Roland traveled far and wide in their search for just the right pieces for their collection. After retirement, they made their summer home in Wisconsin and wintered in Arizona. After Roland's passing, Bev made Arizona her permanent home.
Bev loved people and enjoyed being involved in her community. While in Cannon Falls, she was a Past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. In Arizona, she volunteered as a patient advocate in a local hospital and provided transportation to appointments for others who could no longer drive. Every year she hosted the "Minnesota" party at her home in Arizona, where up to 50 Minnesota "snowbirds" would enjoy the picnic and each other's company. In November 2017 as her health began to fail, she moved back to Cannon Falls to be close to family. Bev loved her family and so enjoyed her little great-grandchildren.
Bev is survived by her four children, Steve Winchell (Maureen) of Cannon Falls, Dick Winchell (Patti) of Mantorville, Bill Winchell (Teresa) of Cannon Falls and Teri Nicolai (Randy) of Cannon Falls; 14 grandchildren, Ben Winchell (Kellen), Jake Winchell (Meghann) and Luke Winchell (Natalie), Stacy Williams (Robert), Sara Halvorson (Brian), Mike Winchell (Kelly), Leigh Wegner (Ryan), Amy Lee (John), Heather Winchell-Flemmons (Anthony), Aaron Winchell (Jaime), Caryn Riley (Dave), Brian Nicolai (Sandy), Josh Nicolai (Ashlee) and Kent Nicolai (Holly); 36 1/2 great-grandchildren; two nieces and two nephews.
Bev was preceded in death by her youngest son, Mike; husband, Roland; her parents; her brothers, Marlow Munson and Merlyn Munson; and her sisters-in-law, Irma and Florence.
A celebration of life gathering is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 26 at Lundberg Funeral Home in Cannon Falls. www.LundbergFuneral.com
The family requests memorials to the donor's choice. Email condolences are welcome at goodbyebev@gmail.com.