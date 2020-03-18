Beverly Kay Winchester, 78, of Rochester, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Bev was born June 16, 1941, in Elgin, Ill., to Joseph and Helen LaPointe.
She married William Rowe Winchester at the First United Methodist Church in Elgin, Ill., in 1964. They moved to Rochester shortly after, where Bill had taken a job with IBM.
Bev worked in the banking industry most of her life. She worked for the IBM Federal Credit Union for many years until her retirement in 1997.
She retired to Green Valley, Ariz., where she had the best job in the world, as a receptionist at Duval Animal Hospital, where she kissed puppies and answered the phone. Bev returned to Rochester after her sister became ill.
Bev was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; sister, Nancy; and her parents.
She is survived by her sister, Darlene and Elon Jr. Boardman of Harmony; and nephews, Thomas and Cheryl Boardman, and their children Nicholas and Nakita of Rochester, and Joe Boardman and Owen of Belvidere, Ill.; loving friends, Scott and Kelly Brenno Carpenter of Rochester, Kay Hogan of Elgin, Ill., Steven and Maureen Cosyns of Wayne, Ill., Nan Reckinger of Rochester, James and Mary Hansen, Amanda, Matthew and Lizzy of Rochester and Tyler and Cindy Williams of Lombard, Ill.
A special thank you to Julie Johnson and Nan Reckinger for all their extra help and to the employees of Kelly Brenno Carpenter Accounting and Tax Service for going above and beyond, allowing me to be with Bev during this difficult time.
Bev donated her body to Mayo Clinic. There will be no services.