Beverly Marie Wold, died surrounded by her family on Jan. 15, 2020.
Beverly was born on March 29, 1929, to Philip and Agnes Dybvig in Minneapolis. She graduated from Washburn High School in 1946. She attended St. Olaf College, graduating in 1950, with degrees in biology and art. While at St. Olaf, she met her husband of 66 years, Allan Wold. Beverly and Allan lived in Lyle, Kenyon, and Faribault, before settling in Rochester for 53 years.
Beverly had a passion for art; she was an accomplished painter, taught high school art, offered private lessons, and opened a small art studio. Her other professional endeavors included framing artwork and establishing Primarily Primitives, a gift shop she and a close friend co-owned in downtown Rochester.
Beverly was engaged with the community of John Marshall High School, where her children attended and her husband had a long career as a teacher and boys basketball coach.
Gloria Dei Lutheran was the center of Beverly's church involvement. She taught Sunday school and confirmation, served on church council and belonged to a women's circle for decades.
Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, Allan, and son, Mikkel. She is survived by her children, Kraig Wold, Daniel (Kyja Thorsgard) Wold, Kristi (Jean De Ridder) Wold and Karin Wold; grandchildren, Nathan and Erin Wold, Thomas, Audrey and Julia De Ridder, Ella, Max and Chloe Parish; brother, Paul (Susan McDonald) Dybvig; many nieces and nephews, and close extended family.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 with visitation one hour prior at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Rochester.
Memorials to St. Olaf College, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or to the donor's choice.