Bonita Frances "Bonnie" Butler, 84, of Dodge Center, passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Bonita Frances Knudson was born on Feb. 26, 1935, the daughter of Harvey John and Genevieve Murn Howe Knudson in rural Wasioja. The day of her birth her father went to get the doctor with a team of horses and sleigh, because the snow was so deep. Bonnie lived near Dodge Center all of her life and attended country school through third grade in Wasioja. In 1952, the family moved to Dodge Center and Bonnie attended Dodge Center High School and graduated that year.
Bonnie had a paper route at the age of 12 and babysat for 25 cents an hour as a teenager. Other jobs that Bonnie had were: a waitress at a cafe, a clerk at a grocery store and she did daycare for grandchildren and nieces.
Bonnie was married to James R. Butler on July 9, 1955, at St. John de la Salle Catholic Church in the church basement in Dodge Center and celebrated a 50th wedding anniversary. James and Bonnie lived on a farm for 42 years. They co-owned Butler Whitewashing for 20 years. In 2002, the couple retired and moved into Dodge Center.
Bonnie enjoyed playing cards, cooking, canning, fishing and watching the Twins and Vikings, collecting pretty rocks, Goofy Grandma Day, attending kids and grandkids school activities and having coffee guests.
Bonnie is survived by two daughters, Cheryl (Mark) Gillard, Dodge Center, and Eileen (Bill) Huneke, Phoenix; three sons, Larry (Betty) Butler, Dodge Center, Mike (Denise) Butler, Hayfield, and Bob (Bonnie) Butler, Dodge Center; eight grandchildren, Shannon (Brian) Brown, Becky Saro, Ross Butler, Adam Butler, Johanna (Scott) Ryan, Emily (Bart) Gillard, Brianna Butler and Katelyn (Quinn) Butler; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Elliott Brown; and sister, Karen Knudson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James, on April 3, 2007; grandson, Brent Huneke; granddaughter, baby girl Gillard; brother, Robert Knudson; and sister, Joanne Chicos.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, 25 South St. SW, Dodge Center, with rosary at 7:30 p.m. The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, 20 Second St. NE, Dodge Center, with Father John Lasuba celebrating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery. Blessed be her memory.
