Bonnie Gail (Horsman) Kiehne, 75, of Spring Valley, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Grand Meadow Health Center.
A Celebration of Life for Bonnie will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at the VFW in Spring Valley.
Bonnie was born Jan. 3, 1945, in Fort Smith, Ark., to Elwin and Catherine Horsman. She was united in marriage to Gerald Kiehne on May 5, 1979, in Spring Valley. She worked for various businesses, but her favorite, being waitressing, where she could use her gift to gab.
Her passions in life included her love of bingo, collecting Beanie Babies and most of all, making countless memories with her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, grandson, Christian, and all of her great-greats.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Kiehne; her "baby boy" Victor Deyo of Spring Valley; granddaughter, Morgan; grandson, Christian; one brother, David (Elaine) Horsman of Spring Valley; two sisters, Marsha Thorson and Debbie Carr, both of Spring Valley; nieces, Pam (Tom) Abbott, Teresa (Frank) House, Ashlee (Jeremiah) Falck and Alyzabeth Carr; nephews, Derek Thorson and David Horsman Jr.; great-nieces, Tiffany (Jared) Hagstrom, Lindsay (Cole) Jensen and Tabitha (Kyle) Mulhern; and great-nephews, Jason (Tammy) Horsman, Justin (Silke) Horsman and Christopher Thorson.
She is also survived by many great-great-nieces and nephews and dear friends.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, mother, daughter, Vicki Lynn Deyo, and an infant brother.