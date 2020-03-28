Bonnie Jean Miller, 84, of Mantorville, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Mantorville.
Bonnie was born on Aug. 22, 1935, in Sundance, Wyo., to Lyle and Nancy (Linton) Bartholomew. The family moved several times before settling down in the Mantorville area.
Bonnie met and later married Robert W. Miller on Nov. 21, 1952. They had four children, Linda (deceased at age 4), Mitch, Mark and Greg. Together they raised their children in Mantorville until Robert's death on April 18, 1987.
Some years later, Bonnie met Hugh Blee while playing cards, one of her favorite pastimes. The two were always together, traveling the world and spending winters in Mexico and Arizona. Hugh added his family to Bonnie's, into which she was readily accepted.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her mother, father, two brothers, two sisters, daughter and husband. She is survived by her longtime partner, Hugh Blee; her brother, Harold (Lillian) Bartholomew; her sons and their wives, Mitchell and Pamella, Mark and Catherine, Gregory and Dawn; five grandchildren; many adopted children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Due to current circumstances, a memorial service and inurnment will be held at a later date. The family extends our sincere thanks to the caregivers at Fairview Care Center and especially Mayo Hospice Care for helping Bonnie in her last days.
Bonnie will be missed by all who loved and shared this life with her.
Blessed be her memory.