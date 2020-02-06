Brenda Lee Zempel, 62, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2020, at Rochester East Health Services following an extraordinary battle with cancer.
Brenda was born on Sept. 26, 1958, in Rochester to Raymond and Alice (Pike) Zempel. She graduated from Pine Island High School in 1976. She enjoyed a long tenured career at Kmart in Southeast Rochester. She was a tremendously kindhearted person who always put others first. She truly made a lasting impression on everyone she met. She also loved spoiling her nieces and nephews.
Brenda enjoyed traveling to sunny Southern California, making memories with her son, Nathan, excursions to enjoy coffee at Caribou, and was an avid professional wrestling fan.
She is survived by her son, Nathan of Rochester; her mother, Alice Bicknese of Rochester; her three brothers, Bruce (Gerry) of Austin, Ernest (Lisa) of Rochester, and Darwin (Tammy) of Rochester; and her sister, Terri (Terry) Lee of Bloomington, Ind.
She is preceded in death by her father and is reunited in love with Sheila, Lita, and Hershey, her beloved dogs.
A Celebration of Life visitation for Brenda will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at High Point Church, 4545 N Frontage Rd, Rochester, MN 55901.
Memorials are preferred to the family.
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.