Brett William Jarland, 54, of Harmony, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Jan. 19 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. His family surrounded him as he gained his angel wings.
Brett was born on Feb. 3, 1965, to Tom and Estherann (Matson) Jarland. He was the "cutest little boy you ever would see." He grew up in the country, south of Harmony, with his parents and three siblings. As a child, Brett loved farm toys, going to Grandpa and Grandma's house, playing with their dog, Sadie, and pestering his siblings. Brett graduated from Harmony High School in 1983 and began working for Minnowa Construction. A short time later, he left Minnowa and started a business partnership with two friends -- a car dealership, where he made his career.
In 1988, Brett married Susie Munroe (Arneson) and together they had two sons, Taylor and Jordan. They later divorced. In 2003, Brett married Teri Bren (VonWald) in Chatfield. She was truly the love of his life. They built their forever home in Harmony, near the golf course, where they spent a lot of their time in the summer.
If Brett wasn't golfing you could usually find him rolling dice with some of his friends, playing poker, playing the lottery, on vacation with his wife or spending time with his kids and grandkids. Of all the things he loved, he loved his grandkids the most. His eyes lit up when they were around and they always put a smile on his face. He did the same for them, too.
Brett is survived by his wife, Teri; sons, Taylor (Brittney) of Eyota, and Jordan of Harmony; daughters, Billie (Cory) Tweten of Chatfield and Kristi (Jerod) Rindels of Harmony; and grandkids, Freia, Mya, Lincoln, Nina, Riley, Emma, Miles, Brynn, Carter and Cailey. He is also survived by his parents, Tom and Estherann Jarland of Harmony; sister, Joanne (Jim) Johnson of Harmony; brothers, Scott (Kris) Jarland of Corcoran, and Matt Jarland of Rochester; mother-in-law, Rosemary VonWald of Chatfield; many nieces and nephews, and many great friends.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Donald and Doris Matson; and paternal grandparents, Joe and Eunice Jarland; as well as father-in-law, Richard VonWald II.
Visitation hours will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at Lindstrom Funeral Home in Harmony. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at Greenfield Lutheran Church in Harmony. Family and friends can come one hour prior to the service. A celebration of life will be held following the funeral service at Harmony Golf Course.
We would like to thank Mayo Clinic Hospice Program and the Mayo Clinic Oncology Department for the exceptional care he received during his battle. We would especially like to thank Dr. Brian Costello and his team, who made him feel more like family, than a patient.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Mayo Clinic Hospice Program.