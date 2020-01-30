Brian M. Bailey, 57, of Stewartville, died on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, from complications of a lengthy illness with cancer, at the home of his parents in Rochester.
Brian Mitchell Bailey was born on Dec. 3, 1962, in Stewartville to David and Shirley (Mattison) Bailey. He grew up in Stewartville and attended school there, graduating from Stewartville H.S. in 1980. He then attended Winona State.
Brian had a life-long career as a retail store manager including many years at Apache Mall in Rochester and in the Twin Cities. He was employed as the manager of a Menards store in North Dakota when his health caused his early retirement and he then moved to Stewartville.
Brian was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. He made many trips to his favorite place - the Boundary Waters, where he once spent eight weeks on a solo portage. He enjoyed running, following the Minnesota Twins, Vikings and Wild and time spent with his family.
Brian's family would like to thank Mayo Hospice for their loving care and special thanks to Pastor Bob Bergland and Joe Chase for their loving help in Brian's last years and their loyal friendship.
Brian is survived by his parents, David and Shirley Bailey of Rochester; two brothers, Brent (Kay) and Kirk, both of Winona; five nieces and nephews, Hunter Bailey, Kaelen Bailey, Scott Bailey, Christopher (Nicole) Bailey, and Wyatt (Kavina) Bailey; several aunts, uncles and cousins and longtime, best friend, Joe Chase. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Condolences and memories of Brian are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.