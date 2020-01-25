Burnetta Mary Dicke, 89, of Red Wing, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at her home at Loving Residence. She was born on May 21, 1930, in Wabasha County to Albert and Aletta (Wischow) Kleiber. She graduated from Plainview High School and then attended St. John's School of Nursing of Red Wing for three years, receiving her degree as a registered nurse.
On Sept. 20, 1950, she was united in marriage to Leonard Dicke in Plainview. They farmed in Belle Creek, Hager City and Red Wing areas for 45 years. She also worked as a nurse at various healthcare facilities. Leonard died on Nov. 4, 2015.
Burnetta was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hay Creek, where she participated in Lutheran Women in Mission. She enjoyed collecting dolls, was an advocate for those who were disabled and was a member of ARC. She volunteered for the St. John's Women's Auxiliary and participated in the Featherstone Prairie Belles.
She is survived by her three sons, Bruce (Sharon) Dicke of Litchfield, Kenneth (Sheila) Dicke and Gerald Dicke, all of Red Wing; five grandchildren, Alisa (Eric) Johnson, Kenneth (Mary Alice) Dicke, Kari (Erik) Schilcht, Korey (Jen) Dicke and Tamara (Dan) Minton; six great-grandchildren, Matthew, Alayna, Ella, Sophia, Addison and Ian; two sisters, Marilyn (Fred) Kahn of Rochester and Karen (Dale) Marxhausen of Lewiston; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters, Elvera Kleiber and Merna Newell; and an infant sister and brother.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel, with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. A private memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Mayo Hospice, Immanuel Lutheran Church or an organization of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.