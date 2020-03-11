Carl Fischer, age 81, of Harmony, passed away March 9, 2020, at the Aase Haugen Home in Decorah, Iowa. Services will be held 11 a.m. March 14 at the Greenfield Lutheran Church; friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. A burial service will be held in the coming weeks at the Veterans Cemetery in Preston. Lindstrom Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Carl R. Fischer was born in Mindoro, Wis., on Jan. 2, 1939. After high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served for four years. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant E-4. He received a certificate of good conduct and the award of meritorious mast.
After the service, Carl built lines for Dairyland Power and other companies throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. He settled in Harmony and began farming in the mid-1960s. Carl had a long and successful farming career. A history ensued with a line of John Deere equipment and pulling. He started trucking locally first of his own commodities and then specialty freight. Carl trucked extensively all over the United States hauling loads thought impossible. He had a long and successful trucking career as well. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Carl raised three boys with his wife, Wanita, on the family farm. They worked the farm and raised their family together since the beginning. Carl is survived by his wife, Wanita; youngest son, Carl (Susan); and middle son, Todd (Imelda). He was predeceased by Dennis (Linnette) and daughter, Lori. His grandchildren include Kelsey and Dennis (Carl), Gizelle, Carl and Victoria (Todd) and Nicole, Jessica and Caleb (Dennis). His great-grandchildren include Sumner (Kelsey), Erin (Nicole), Aubrey, Kane and Ava (Jessica) and Jackson, Hayden and Emma (Caleb).
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to the Aase Haugen Home, Winneshiek County Hospice or Greenfield Lutheran Church.