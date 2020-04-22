Carol Ann Vande Velde, age 79, of Rochester, died on Monday, April 20, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
Carol was born Jan. 20, 1941, in Slayton, Minn., to Glenn and Gertrude Mae (Lilljenberg) Olson. She graduated from Slayton High School in 1959. On Oct. 21, 1961, she married Arthur "Bill" Vande Velde of Slayton. They moved to Rochester and then Eyota, where they raised a family of four sons and a daughter. Carol retired as a secretary from the Rochester office of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency in 1996. During retirement, Carol and Bill enjoyed living in Osakis, Tucson, Ariz., and Stewartville.
Survivors include her children, Chris of Minneapolis, Phil (Karen) of Hastings, Tim (Pam) of St. Bonifacius, Jon of New Town, N.D., and Kathleen (Curt) Olson of Rochester; seven grandchildren, Zack, Brianna (Hunter) Kraus, Courtney, Jared, Jenna, Alec and Ashlee; and brother, Ted (Jane) Olson and sister, Patricia (Doug) Anderson. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bill, and brother, Richard Olson.
Carol enjoyed traveling and vacationing with her husband. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping and reading, and she was a talented Scrabble player. Her beautiful handwriting helped her communicate when she lost the ability to speak during her courageous battle with cancer.
A special thank you to Mayo Clinic Hospice and her care team at Mayo Clinic for their compassionate and loving care of Carol.
A memorial service in her honor will be held at a later date.
Memorials are preferred to Mayo Clinic Hospice in Rochester. Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.