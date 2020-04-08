Carol E. Gage, 87, of Rochester, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home.
Carol was born Oct. 20, 1932, in Stewartville to Thomas and Edith (Stevenson) Crowley. She was a graduate of Stewartville High School and on Sept. 12, 1953, Carol married Jim Gage at St. Francis Catholic Church in Rochester. Jim and Carol moved to North Carolina, where Jim was stationed in the military. After living in a few different places, Jim and Carol made their home in Rochester. Carol worked for the Kahler Corporation, retiring after 35 years of service. She was a faithful member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. Carol loved spending time with her family and friends and everything circled around those relationships she developed over the years. Trips to Vegas with friends, playing cards, and time spent together with her family. Carol was loving, supportive, always had a positive attitude and a bright smile.
Carol is survived by her children, Tom Gage of Rochester, Cheryl Feehan of Rochester, David (Katie) Gage of San Francisco, and Marie (Jerome) Warszalek of Sherwood, Ore.; eight grandchildren, Jason Feehan, Patrick (Tina) Feehan, Sara Gage, Fran Warszalek, Jack Warszalek, Sean Gage, Ryan Gage and Dylan Gage; and three great-grandchildren, Kaden, Khloe and Finley. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; daughter, Diane Gage; grandson, Michael Gage; and numerous brothers and sisters.
A celebration of Carol's life will be held at a later date. Private family graveside will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Gage family.