Carol Lynn Dougherty, 71, of Spring Valley, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at River Bend Senior Living in Rochester. She was born in Davenport, Iowa, in 1948, the oldest of two sisters to Albert and Ethel Rupkalvis. Carol was married in April 1964 and later divorced in November 1974 to Larry M. Hansen of Rock Dell. They had one son, Brian L. Hansen, Carol's only child. In November 1977, Carol married Ken Dougherty in Rochester. Ken and Carol lived in the Rochester and rural Spring Valley area the rest of their lives. Carol was co-owner of Horizon Travel Agency. She enjoyed golf, gardening, travel, cooking and her family.
Survivors include her son, Brian L. Hansen (Vicky); her grandson, Greg A. Hansen (Angeleena); her great-grandsons, Keegan and Cole Hansen; her sister, Luann Lind; her nephew, Jason Lind (Joann); her nephew, Jonathan Lind; and her stepson, Scott Dougherty.
The memorial service for Carol Lynn Dougherty will be at noon on Friday, March 6 at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester, with Pastor Vern Christopherson officiating. Visitation will precede the funeral from 11 a.m. to noon at Zumbro Lutheran, family and friends are welcome.
Please make memorial donations to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) at 290 King of Prussia Road, Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320, Radnor, PA 19087 or online at http://www.theaftd.org/ in memory of Carol L. Dougherty. For questions call 267-514-7221.
