Carol Rose Keehn, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Rochester. Carol was born Aug. 31, 1933, to Ray and Marie Pelling in Chicago. She graduated from Lourdes Catholic High School in Rochester. On Nov. 22, 1952, Carol married her high school sweetheart, James Keehn, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Rochester. They raised four children together.
Carol's most treasured memories are the years she and Jim spent at their beautiful lake home, cruising the Zumbro River on their party pontoon. Carol loved to entertain, hosting the absolute best holiday parties. Carol was an avid reader, always searching for the next best novel. She cherished her time working for the Rochester Public Library, where she met many lifelong friends. Carol had a special place in her heart for animals. Over her lifetime, she rescued many dogs, giving them a wonderful, loving home. For the last few years of her life, she enjoyed watching HGTV, completing complex puzzles, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Left to miss her are her children, James (Glori) Keehn of Wabasha, Jane Keehn of Rochester, and Janell Keehn of Rochester; and grandchildren, Matt (Janelle) Lehman of Rochester, Chrissy (Eric) Abraham of Rochester, Tony (Mandy) Thompson of Plainview, and Sarah (Jesse) Gilberto of Mankato. She will also be missed by her siblings, Michael (Elizabeth) Pelling of California, and Margie (Pat) Keneally of New York, and many nieces, nephews, and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; daughter, Gail Keehn; and sister, Phyllis Kriehn.
The Keehn family would like to thank the Palliative Care Service, Hospice, and the staff at Saint Marys Hospital for the wonderful care Carol received.
A Celebration of Carol's life will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 20 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home.
