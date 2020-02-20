Carol Schroedel, 83, of Rochester, died peacefully in her home on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
Carol Sue Schroedel was born on Sept. 5, 1936, in Quincy, Ill. She was the daughter of Henry and Helen Huseman. She graduated from Quincy Senior High School, Knox College in Galesburg, Ill., and received her Master's Degree in Education from the University of Minnesota.
On July 27, 1958, she married the Rev. Carl Schroedel at Salem United Church of Christ in Quincy. They started their married life in the St. Louis and Gumbo, Mo. area, where sons Allan and Todd were born. The family then moved to Highland, Ill., where she taught first grade for six years. In 1969, she and her husband moved to Rochester, where she taught more than 30 years in the Rochester School District. She had a deep passion to teach young children.
She was very active in her church, singing in the choir, playing bells and doing the children's sermons. She enjoyed visiting with people when delivering Meals on Wheels, volunteering at the Samaritan Bethany Gift Shop and helping residents play bingo weekly.
She loved to travel with her family, taking trips through the states, cruises, taking groups to the Holy Land and traveling to Germany to see relatives.
She is survived by one son, Todd Richard (Darlene) Schroedel of Montrose, Colo.; three granddaughters, Emily (Henry) Wolfe of Montrose, Anna Schroedel of Fruita, Colo., and Laura Schroedel of Montrose; a sister, Mary Ann Huseman of Quincy; and four great-grandsons, Slade Orion Wolfe and Ryker Cullen Wolfe of Montrose, and Paxton Michael Oest and Corbin Todd Oest of Fruita.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Helen Huseman, husband Rev. Carl Richard Schroedel, and son Allan Carl Schroedel.
A memorial service to celebrate Carol's life will be held at 2 p.m. June 7 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A time for fellowship will follow the service.
Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or Mayo Clinic Hospice.
