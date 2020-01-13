Carole Rae Stoflet, age 81, passed away on Jan. 5, 2020, following a 12-year battle with Alzheimer's disease at the Waters on Mayowood, where she had resided for 2.5 years.
Carole was born Dec. 2, 1938, in Eau Claire, Wis., to Charles and Norma (Pearson) Parker. She attended a one-room schoolhouse at Elk Creek Lake. Carole graduated from Elk Mound High School as salutatorian in 1957. She studied to be a medical technologist at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where she met her husband, Jerry. They were married on Sept. 10, 1960, and graduated together from UWEC in 1961. Carole worked in La Crosse, Wis., at Grand View Hospital for two years, then in 1963, the couple moved to Appleton, Wis., where she was employed at Appleton Medical Center for 33 years until her retirement in 1996.
Carole and Jerry moved to Rochester in 1996 to be closer to their children: daughter, Becky Bruinsma (Kent) in Rochester, and son, Charlie Stoflet (Kim) in La Crosse, Wis.
Carole was very creative and enjoyed doing crafts, knitting, sewing, floral arranging and painting. She also loved traveling, camping, fishing and especially hiking in Glacier National Park. Carole really enjoyed being a grandmother and always found time to play games or have tea parties or cook special cakes and meals for birthdays and holidays. She attended many of the grandkids' sporting, music or theatrical events and sat through any kind of weather during those events to cheer them on. Family was always first in her eyes.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister, Betty, and older sister, Jeanne Myers. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jerry; daughter, Becky and family, Kent, Tyler, Eric and Aaron Bruinsma; son, Charlie and family, Kim, Zach and Anna.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 559 20th St. SW, Rochester. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, and one hour before the service Saturday at the church. Interment will be held at a later date at Oakwood East Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Grace Notes, handbell choir.
The family wishes to thank all family, friends and caretakers from the Waters on Mayowood and Heartland Hospice for their support over these many years. Carole is now at peace and with her heavenly family.
