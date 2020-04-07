Carolee J. Ackman, 87, of Rochester, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Rochester Health Care East, where she had been a resident since 2017.
Carolee Johanne Mills was born on Nov. 2, 1932, in Stewartville to Alonzo and Beatrice (Smith) Mills. She grew up in Stewartville and Oronoco for a short time before moving with her family to Rochester, where she attended school and graduated from Rochester H.S. in 1950. Carolee was married in April 1954 to Wesley Ackman. The couple lived in Rochester for a few years and they were later divorced.
Carolee was a homemaker and single mother, who worked as a bookkeeper for Hicks Electric and Squires Electric both in Rochester. She was employed at Sadler Properties in Rochester as both bookkeeper and manager and eventually owned several rental properties of her own. Carolee and her life partner of 35 years, Rodney Watson, established and operated Watson Recycling and Roll-off in Rochester. Mr. Watson died on Oct. 9, 2010. Carolee never officially "retired" and continued working well into her 70s. She enjoyed flower gardening, going for drives with Rodney, the occasional trip to the casino and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Carolee is survived by her two sons, Jim Ackman (Jackie Witt) and John (Donna) Ackman, both of Rochester; five grandchildren, Brad Ackman, Durand (Megan) Ackman, Sean McClanahan, Amber Ackman and Ashley Ackman; and three great-grandchildren, Madden, Colby and Makayla Ackman; She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Angela Ackman; one great-granddaughter, Kamiah Ackman; her parents; and sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and Lowell Peterson.
The Ackman Family would like to thank Seasons Hospice and Rochester Health Care East for their devotion and care of Carolee.
Due to public health concerns there will be no services or visitation at this time. A private family committal service and burial will take place at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held this summer with place, date and time to be announced prior to those services. The Ackman Family asks that no flowers be sent at this time. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Carolee are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.