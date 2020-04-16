Longtime Rochester resident, Carolina Patricia Herrick, always known as Pat, passed away April 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla., of natural causes; she was 88.
She was born July 3, 1931, the daughter of the late Fred and Florence Kopping. She was an only child and married Robert N. Herrick May 18, 1952, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester.
After she married, Bob and Caroline settled into life with Bob working in the family motorcycle/bicycle shop and Pat working for Stevenson's Department Store on Broadway until they closed. She was involved in the community and made many friends. After Bob passed away, she moved to Winter Park, Fla.
She is survived by her daughter, Colleen Herrick, and son-in-law, Michael Kennedy of Winter Park, Fla.
She will be interned at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis with her late husband, Robert "Bob" Herrick. Due to public health concerns there will be no services or visitation at this time. A memorial service will be in the future. For information, please email colleenherrick@gmail.com, call 407.446.2360 or https://www.facebook.com/colleen.herrick.