Carolyn Burt, 81, of Lodi, Calif., and recently Rochester, passed peacefully on Feb. 20 with her family by her side.
She was born Carolyn Kay White in Cumberland, Iowa on Feb. 28, 1938, to Harley White and Arlene White (Berry). She attended Cumberland schools, played alto saxophone in the band and was a star basketball player. She earned a teaching degree from Iowa State University and Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, followed by graduate work in early childhood education.
In her late 20s, Carolyn moved to Colorado with the dream of becoming a ski bum and teaching elementary school. While teaching in Littleton, she went on a blind date with Donald Ray Burt, of Truro, Iowa, at a roller skating rink with mutual friends. Within three months, they were married in Evergreen, on Dec. 20, 1964.
Don and Carolyn stayed in Colorado, where Carolyn continued to teach and Don earned his master's degree at UC Greeley and became an elementary school principal. Early in their marriage, they enjoyed exploring Colorado together, camping and trout fishing, and were members of a camping club.
They moved to Clovis, Calif., and started a horse boarding business. Next, they moved to Corning, Iowa and started an 80-acre sheep ranch. Carolyn taught and Don served as principal. In the 1980s, they settled permanently in Lodi, Calif., and taught while running another sheep ranch. They both served as deacons and elders in the Presbyterian Church.
Carolyn moved to Rochester on Valentine's Day 2015 to be close to her grandchildren. Carolyn always loved children and treated them as her own. She enjoyed volunteering to help the less fortunate, and participating in church circles and singing groups, most recently attending First Presbyterian Church.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; son, Chris (2012); and her sister, Alice Riggs (White). She is survived by her son, Jeb Burt (Annie), granddaughter, Piper, and grandson, Lachlan, all of Rochester.
A celebration of life will be held for Carolyn in California this summer. Donations may be made in Carolyn's memory to Brighter Tomorrows in Rochester (brightertomorrowshope.org or 507-254-3952).