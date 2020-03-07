Carolyn Marie Jorgensen, 74, of Eyota, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Seasons Hospice House.
Carolyn was born Dec. 31, 1945, in Rochester to Hugh and Ruth (Whiting) Cocker. She was a graduate of John Marshall High School and went on to obtain her Associate in nursing from Rochester Community College. Carolyn started her nursing career at Mayo Clinic, Saint Marys Hospital. After working at Saint Marys for many years, Carolyn began to sell candy for Mountain Man Candy for 15 years and became known as "The Candy Lady." She also had owned and operated a craft store in St. Charles for numerous years. After taking a break from nursing, Carolyn decided to go back to nursing and became a hospice nurse for Seasons Hospice. She loved to quilt, make jewelry, paint and travel, especially to National Parks all around the country. She was a caring, independent woman with a sense of adventure.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Eric Jorgensen of Rochester, and Andrea Neill of Littleton, Colo.; sisters, Randa (Lucirdes) Ferreira, Kathy (Allen) Spurger, Anita (Ed) Montgomery, Beverly (Ellis Gooch) Gilbertson, Cynthia Millar (Pat Sullivan); numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Ruth.
A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester. Visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be held at Pilot Mound Cemetery, Fillmore County. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Jorgensen family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.