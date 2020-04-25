Carolyn "Kay" (Anderson) Studley, 89, of Byron, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Kay was born March 22, 1931, in Duluth to Dr. Orien R. Anderson and Helen Anderson.
Kay graduated from Duluth Central High School and St. Luke's School of Nursing. She received a Certificate of Nurse Practitioner from Hennepin County General Hospital in 1972, and a B.S. in Community Services from Bemidji State in 1983.
Kay married her husband of 64 years, Richard E. "Dick" Studley on Dec. 27, 1955, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Duluth. They made their first home in Providence, R.I., and later returned to Minnesota, where they lived until 1999, eventually retiring to Arizona for nearly 20 years. They returned to Minnesota in 2018.
Kay continually sought avenues to serve others and in doing so completed Clinical Pastoral Education programs at both St. Mary's Medical Center and Miller-Dwan Medical Center in Duluth. Kay completed the Diaconate Training Program through the Episcopal Diocese of Minnesota in 1987 and served as an Ordained Deacon at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Duluth, and Christ Episcopal Church, Proctor. Kay was an on-call Chaplain at both St. Luke's and St. Mary's Hospitals, Duluth from 1984 to 1992, and a Chaplain at Arrowhead Juvenile Center.
Kay enjoyed serving others and worked with many organizations including the American Cancer Society. She created the MedLink Ministry serving and building the Cancer Society of Barbados and made many trips to "her island" both to serve and to spend time with the "family" she built there. Kay had a love for others and was deeply loved in return. She became a "second mom" to many of her children's friends and to others she befriended along the way.
Kay had a lifelong passion for music and her family will never hear "New York, New York" without thinking of Kay, or as her family called her, Mumsy.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Richard Studley of Byron; her three children: son, Craig Studley (Alane) of St. Joseph, Mo., daughter, Lynn Mackin (Paul) of Byron, and daughter, Sarah Boerner (Steven) of Scottsdale, Ariz.; three grandchildren, Shannon and Haley Mackin (fiance Kevin Welch) and Spencer Boerner, who lovingly called her Gaga; and brother, James W. (Peggy) Anderson of Duluth.
A celebration of Kay's life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society, Grace on Wings (www.graceonwings.org) or a charity of your choice.