(Charles) Francis Kelly, 73, of Pine Island, passed away with his family around him at Methodist Hospital from cancer on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Francis, son of Charles and Lorraine (Hartley) Kelly was born in Watertown, S.D., on Jan. 15, 1947. He grew up on the family farm, where they raised cattle and sheep. He graduated from Clark High School. He was active in FFA and earned the South Dakota State Star Farmer Award.
He married Linda Kundert on June 30, 1973. Francis was a trucker and always bragged that he had backed up more miles than most truckers drive ahead. He worked for Land O' Lakes, Fil-Mor, Catco and Dave Syverson Truck Center.
Francis was currently serving as the District Deputy for District 30 of the Knights of Columbus. He was active at St. Michael's, serving at Faith Formation, breakfasts, and their annual fish frys. His faith was an important part of his life.
He is survived by his wife; daughters, Jennie Barker and Sarah (Craig) Aug, both of Pine Island; his special grandson, Miles Aug; and step grandchildren, Zach Barker and Brendan and Morgan Aug; brothers, Dennis (Ann) Kelly of Ashland, Mo., Tom (Angie) Kelly of Clark, S.D.; sisters, Pat (Dean) Swanson of Aberdeen, S.D., Kathleen (Greg) Wellhouse, Karen (Ken) Clausen, and Colleen (Don) Hoefert, all of Watertown, S.D.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Terry.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Pine Island with Father Randal Kasel officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 and one hour prior to the service Wednesday at St. Michael's Catholic Church. Rosary will be said 3:30 p.m. Tuesday before the visitation. Burial will be held at Pine Island Cemetery. Online condolences are welcome and may be written at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.