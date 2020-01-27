Charles Ernest Lombard, 83, of Lake City, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Lake City Care Center. He was born on June 27, 1936, in Lake City to Arthur and Rose (Barth) Lombard. He attended schools in Lake City and in his younger years delivered newspapers and worked at Jacks Cafe.
On Sept. 19, 1964, he was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Sommerfield at St. John's Lutheran Church in Mazeppa. For many years, he worked as a custodian for various businesses, including 20 years at Mayo Clinic. He was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and the Southeastern Minnesota ARC. He took great pride having a nice looking yard and also making sure his vehicles were always clean inside and out. He enjoyed helping others and socializing with the neighbors.
Charles is survived by his wife, Ruth of Lake City; one son, Chuck of Lake City; three granddaughters, Kalli Lombard of Rochester, Sarah Lombard of Hammond and Kara Lombard of Brookport, Ill.; one sister, Betty Liffrig of Lake City; four brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and one son, Chad.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Bethany Lutheran Church with Rev. Steve Frentz officiating. Burial will be at the St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Anderson-Peterson Chapel and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to the Wabasha County DAC. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.