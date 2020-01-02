Charles Edward Nord, 87, of Goodhue, died on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Charles was born on Dec. 29, 1932, in Goodhue Township to E. William and Andelia (Swanson) Nord. He graduated from Goodhue High School in 1950 and began working on the farm. Shortly thereafter, he enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1954 to 1956, during the Cold War. He was united in marriage to Joanne Haggerty on Oct. 17, 1959. The two were married for 60 years and farmed together for 40 years.
Charles enjoyed music, dancing, fishing, hunting, playing cards, and being around people, especially his family. He was a member of St. Luke Church, the Goodhue Lions Club, a St. Luke's Board Member, a charter member of the Goodhue County Pork Producers, and the Goodhue County Corn Growers Association.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne; children, Craig (Sara) Nord, Andrea (Wayne) Davies, DeeAnn Nord, and Bradley (Kristie) Nord; seven grandchildren, Christopher Granrud, Monica Granrud, Kayla Davies, Benjamin Davies, Aiden Nord, Devin Nord, and Birhane Nord; one great-grandchild, Lindsey Granrud; and siblings, Erland Nord, Donald Nord, and Charlotte Ipsen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Aileen Perkins.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Goodhue with Rev. Kris Ferkin officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church, starting at 9 a.m. Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Luke Extended Ministry or donor's choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.