Charles "Chuck" VanHavermaet, 60, went to be home with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 23, due to complications from a massive heart attack. He was surrounded by family and friends as he passed peacefully into the presence of Jesus. Chuck was a devoted husband to his wife of nearly 33 years and a loving father and wise mentor to their three sons.
Chuck was born in central Minnesota, the only child of Larry and Lorraine VanHavermaet. He was an avid reader, story writer and enjoyed painting pictures. He was a software engineer at IBM at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and sons, Benjamin, Daniel and Samuel.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6 at Christ Community Church, 4400 55th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901 with visitation prior to the service starting at 9 a.m.
Praise be to God for a life well lived:
"'Well done, good and faithful servant... enter into the joy of your master.'" Matthew 25:21
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Christ Community Church "Missions Fund" or the Salvation Army.