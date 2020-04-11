Cherryl "Cheri" Lee Sykes was born on July 6, 1950, in Rochester to Harry and Evelyn (Wehrs) Sykes. She died on April 9, 2020, at Hiawatha Homes in Rochester.
Cherryl graduated from Mayo High School in 1968. She completed one year of medical secretary school and went on to graduate from college in Greeley, Colo., with degrees in Anthropology and Archeology. She enjoyed watching Minnesota Vikings Football, the Minnesota Twins, NASCAR racing and listening to music.
Cheri struggled with and overcame many physical disabilities throughout her lifetime. She is now at peace in the loving arms of Jesus.
Survivors include her mother, Evelyn Sykes of Rochester; one brother, Darryl (Lynn) Sykes of Port Townsend, Wash.; two sisters, Jacqueline (Craig) Pooler of Little Falls, and Cynthia (Bill) Wright of Chatfield; seven nieces and nephews, Jason (Kari Bacon) Wright, Kristin (Joe) Mellgren, Jeremy (Dana) Wright, Taylor (Kristin) Olson, Brandy (Nathan) Schwanke, Matthew (Cassandra) Pooler and Maleah (Kyle) Benkofske; and 14 great-nieces and nephews, Bodey and Boston Wright, Brittany and Hailey Mellgren, Taylon and Maelle Wright, Max and Addison Olson, Owen and Elise Schwanke, Watson and Norah Pooler, and Kieran and Roman Benkofske. She was preceded in death by her father, Harry E. Sykes; grandparents, Alvina and George Wehrs and Alma and Harry S. Sykes; and a nephew, Justin Wright. She is also survived by two aunts, three uncles and a multitude of cousins.
Private family entombment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens with Pastor Joel Haak officiating. Pallbearers will be Craig Pooler and Bill Wright. The family will have a Celebration of Cheri's Life at a later date.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Sykes family.