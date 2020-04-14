Cheryl "Sherry" Bornholdt, 67, of Spring Valley, died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home.
Cheryl Kay Rathbun was born on Jan. 16, 1953, to Erwin and Irene (Winters) Rathbun at St. Olaf Hospital in Austin. She attended Spring Valley schools through 9th grade. On April 6, 1985, Sherry was united in marriage to Ron Bornholdt at First English Lutheran Church in Spring Valley. Sherry worked at Hilltop Grocery, Elaine's Cafe as a waitress, the Motor Mart in Spring Valley, and cleaned houses in the Spring Valley area. She loved to shop, clean, and go out to eat.
Sherry is survived by her husband, Ron Bornholdt of Spring Valley; daughter, Hope Himli of Spring Valley; stepchildren, Dennis Bornholdt of Spring Valley, Todd (Lisa) Bornholdt of Spring Grove, Darren (Tricha Dahlke) Bornholdt of Spring Valley, and Lloyd Bornholdt of Spring Valley; sister, Marcy McNiff; brothers-in-law, Wayne Reed and Kenny Long; 22 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Angella Bornholdt and Christine Schlee; brothers, Erwin Rathbun Jr., and William Rathbun; sisters, Gloria Reed, Pauline Kinnear and Judy Long; parents-in-law, Russell and Caryle Bornholdt; and nephew, Brad McNiff.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family burial will be held on Friday, April 17 at Spring Valley Cemetery with Pastor Herman Bakker officiating.
Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com.