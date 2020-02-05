Cheryl Ann Henderson, age 61, of Rochester, died of complications from a lengthy battle of COPD and emphysema, on Feb. 2, 2020, at Saint Marys Hospital surrounded by family.
Cheryl was born on April 9, 1958, at Saint Marys Hospital to Dick and Dory Yennie, the oldest of seven children and was raised in High Forest. She graduated from Stewartville High School in 1976 and went on to marry Tim Van Den Hemel in 1979. That marriage brought into this world two daughters, Misty and Nicki. They were later divorced. Cheryl spent many years as a single mother doing whatever necessary to raise strong women. While playing softball, she later met and fell in love with Don Henderson, who had three daughters of his own, Cherokeeia, Shanna and Sara; their marriage united the family. They were also later divorced.
Cheryl loved music and anyone who knew her expected to hear, "Play Name That Tune with me" as soon as they walked in the door. Her children remember vividly the "dance parties" with her any night of the week! Her love of music inspired every one of her children to sing and/or participate in playing a musical instrument. Cheryl loved playing cards and bingo and when she was healthier, softball. She loved her grandchildren fiercely! She didn't always have an easy life, but in Heaven, life is good.
Cheryl is preceded in death by all her grandparents and an infant sister. She is survived by her parents, Dick and Dory Yennie of High Forest; daughters, Misty (Jacob) Lauseng of Elkton, Nicki (Brandi) Mollert of Rochester, Sara (Louis) Henderson, Shanna (Daryl) Harford and Cherokeeia Henderson, all of Georgia; brothers, Mike, Rich, Tom and their spouses; sisters, Jean, Jo and Sue and their spouses; and grandchildren, Aidan, Elianna, Destiny, Jayla and Xavier Lauseng, Jaxon, Cherish, and Zoey Mollert, Lavell and Lyric Swayne, Kinnley, Sophia, Harley Harford and Alana Ward. She is also survived by her ex-husband and love of her life, Don Henderson.
A private celebration for family at a later date.