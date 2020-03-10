Christine Deloris Moenning passed away peacefully at home on March 5, 2020, just days from her 93rd birthday. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13 at Czaplewski Funeral Home, 25 South St. SW, Dodge Center. Visitation will continue one hour before the 11 a.m. service Saturday, March 14 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 28959 630th Ave., Sargeant, with Rev. Mark Freiberg, Sr. officiating. Interment will be at the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.
Deloris, as she was known her entire life, was born March 10, 1927, to Harry and Dena (Haselroth) Kruse in Norborne, Mo. She attended country school through 8th grade and graduated from Stet High School in Stet, Mo., in 1945. She was confirmed in the Christian faith on Palm Sunday, 1941, and was a lifelong member of the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church. She went on to graduate from Central Missouri Teachers College at Warraensburg, Mo., and taught for two years at a Missouri country school.
On Sept. 5, 1948, she was united in marriage to Arno Frederick Moenning at Trinity Lutheran Church in Norborne, Mo. The two met at a Bible study while Arno was in the military, and he asked to walk her home. They began farming together in the Madison, Neb., area until moving to the farm in Dodge Center in 1958, where they raised three sons, David, Mark and Paul.
Deloris was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked alongside her husband, Arno, to build a successful purebred Hampshire hog herd and actively promoted the Minnesota pork industry as a founding member of the Minnesota Porkettes. The Porkettes was an auxiliary of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association from 1963-1985 promoting pork products.
Deloris was a homemaker, 4-H leader, member of Dodge County Republican Party, Farm Bureau and Farm Bureau women's group for many years. She also continued her passion for education by teaching preschool at Grace Lutheran in Dodge Center for a time. On the farm, she loved gardening, canning, sewing, quilting and caring for her sons and the hired help whom she considered her extra kids. She kept everyone well-fed and well-mended, including patching jeans, overalls and replacing zippers. While she was never blessed with any daughters to help her with these tasks, Deloris eventually got her girls when her sons married and gave her three granddaughters.
She is survived by sons, David Moenning, Dodge Center, Mark (Donna) Moenning of Hayfield, and Paul (Cathy) Moenning of Dodge Center; six grandchildren, Mary Christine, Samuel, Martha, Emilie (Noah) Fenske, Timothy, and John; great-grandchildren, Eli, Josie and a third baby Fenske due in August. The family extends its sincere gratitude to Deloris' in-home caregivers Melissa Boeck and Jodi McColley.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Arno Frederick Moenning; brothers, Lawrence and Wyman Kruse; sister, Darlene Stevens; and parents.
Suggested memorials can be sent to Lutheran Hour Ministries, 660 Mason Ridge Center, St. Louis, MO 63141 or St. John's Lutheran Church, 28959 630th Ave., Sargeant, MN 55973.
Blessed be her memory.
To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com; Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes; 507-374-2155.