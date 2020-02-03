Christine Louise Reimers passed away on Jan. 28, 2020, at Fairview Care Center in Dodge Center.
Christine was born on May 3, 1918, on a farm in Clay County, Iowa to Charles and Wilhemina (Tuschoff) Reimers.
The family moved several times over the next several years between the towns of Hartley and Everly, where Christine and her three brothers and sister attended rural schools until she started attending public school in Everly.
As a child growing up in Northwest Iowa, trips to Lake Okoboji and the Clay County Fair, as well as spending time with her family on the farm, were highlights that Christine would cherish for the rest of her life.
Christine moved to Fort Dodge, Iowa and began a career working for the Stevenson Insurance Agency as a secretary. During this time, she became very active in her community and church and developed many lifelong friends among the people of Fort Dodge. As a result, Christine was awarded the ABWA Woman of the Year in 1981.
Christine loved to travel and was also an avid Minnesota Twins fan.
Upon retirement from the insurance company, she moved to Kasson to be closer to family, where she remained until moving to Fairview in 2015.
Christine will be remembered as a person who loved life, who was a good friend to the people who knew her and for her love for travel and adventure.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Cecil, Edward and Robert; her sister, Evelyn Checkel; and her niece, Patricia Checkel.
She is survived by her nephew, James Checkel, and her niece, MaryJo (Dwayne) Wieseler of Glencoe.
A funeral service is being planned for early spring with interment at Maple Grove Cemetery in Kasson.
The family wishes to offer a sincere thank you to the employees of Fairview Care Center and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care that Christine received while at Fairview.
Dibble Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kasson is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.dibblefuneralhome.com.