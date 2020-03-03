Christine "Chris" Mary Landon, 70, of Rochester, passed away on Feb. 27, 2020.
She was born to parents, Honore and Fred Rolstad, on March 24, 1949, in Rochester. She graduated from Lourdes High School in 1967. She went on to study at Winona State University and earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She retired from Olmsted Medical Center in 2014.
She loved her family above all, found solace and joy in her faith, and lived for spring and gardening. She cared with all of her heart for the lost and the vulnerable, was a lifelong advocate for mental health, and enjoyed knitting and cross-stitching. In 2012, Chris was honored with Volunteer of the Year for NAMI.
Chris is survived by her children and grandchildren: Brett (Jen, Riley and Logan), Shawn (Matthew), Aaron (Cecilia), Jaime (Brian, Hayden, Landon and Jace), and Kaylene (Paul, Honor and Nicholas). She is survived by her siblings, Fred (Roxy), Brigh, Kate (Steve) and Jamie (Barb).
She is preceded in death by her daughters, Shannon, Brienna and Brigh.
The family has entrusted Macken Funeral Home with the arrangements. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at Pax Christi Catholic Church with Rev. Russell Scepaniak and Rev. The Hoang concelebrating. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6 in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.