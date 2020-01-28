Cindy Lynn Walsh, 47, of Austin, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Cindy was born on March 15, 1972, in Rochester to James Walsh (Stewartville) and Jo Ann Kelley (Austin). She grew up in multiple states throughout her childhood. Cindy graduated high school in Herndon, Va., in 1991 and returned to Minnesota, where she attended college at Mankato State. She was an accountant for many years among other jobs.
Cindy was a social butterfly and loved spending time with her kids, family, friends and long-time companion, Jason. She also enjoyed cooking, drawing, making crafts and being outdoors. She will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Glenn and Elsie Wilson, John and Lucille Walsh; uncles, Paul Wilson, Dan Walsh and Dick Loftesness.
Cindy is survived by her son, Brock Walsh, Stewartville; daughter, Baylie Walsh, Harmony; parents, Jo Ann Kelley and James Walsh; brothers, Jeff Walsh (Teresa), Stewartville, and Bobby Kelley (Jenica), Austin; sister, Toni (Cole) Hastings, Austin; aunts, uncles and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will begin at noon and friends may share their memories and stories beginning at 1 p.m. A reception will follow.