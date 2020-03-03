Clara S. Madison, age 82, of Wabasha, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Health Care Center, Wabasha.
Clara Sophie was born May 17, 1937, in Lemond Township, Steele County to Harris and Lillian (Brekke) Johnson. She grew up in Lemond and graduated in 1955 from Owatonna High School. She worked for Federated Insurance after high school and met the love of her life on a blind date. On Jan. 26, 1958, she married Donald J. Madison at Pontoppidian Lutheran Church in Lemond near Owatonna. They moved to Wabasha in 1960.
She was a member of the Wabasha United Church of Christ. She volunteered at the DAC until she was hired part-time then to full time. Clara was nominated by her boss, Steve Kohls, director of DAC and she won Secretary of the Year for her dedication and hard work. She had many friends, coworkers and clients that she had an active role with. Clara was a past Worthy Matron in the Order of the Eastern Star, Wabasha.
Clara was a member of an elite "sewing" group that she loved along with spending time with her best friends. In her younger years, she enjoyed snowmobiling, camping in their RV and motorcycling. She was an avid Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan.
Clara is survived by her son, David Madison, daughters and son-in-law, Carmen Madison, Connie and Robin LaRocque, all of Wabasha; four grandchildren, Erik Madison, Plainview, Whitney and Juan Alveraz, Austin, Texas, Nolan and Bailey LaRocque, Wabasha; two great-grandchildren, Weston and Gracelyn Madison, Plainview; and a sister, Donna Mae Minter, Owatonna.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a brother-in-law, Owen Minter.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5 at the Wabasha United Church of Christ with Rev. Sherry Drysdale Schruth officiating. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Wabasha.
Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at the Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha and beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Urn bearer will be Nolan LaRocque, grandson.
Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com.