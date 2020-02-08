Clara Grace Timm, 88, of St. Charles, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Whitewater Health Services. She was born on Nov. 22, 1931, to Albert and Grace (Fenske) Timm on the family farm in Whitewater Township. There she grew up with her brother and sister, working alongside her parents. She graduated from Plainview High in 1951. Over the years, she worked several different jobs including, Winona Industries, NorthStar, and the Amish Restaurant in St. Charles.
Clara is survived by her sister, Evelyn (Gerald) Goetzman.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Wilmar.
A Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at Hoff Funeral Home, St. Charles, with Rev. Samuel Morsching officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Clara will be laid to rest in Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Please leave a memory of Clara and sign her online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service, St. Charles, is assisting the family.
The family would like to thank the St. Charles Assisted Living for the home you provided Clara for 15 years and Whitewater Hospice and Whitewater Health Services for the care and compassion you showed.