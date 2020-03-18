Clarence Engwall, 87, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020, surrounded by family.
Clarence was born Feb. 9, 1933, in Bertha, Minn.
Clarence graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. While attending Gustavus, he met his wife of 62 years. They were married on July 24, 1954.
Clarence had many interests. He loved hunting and was a member of the National Board of Trustees of Ducks Unlimited. Clarence, you might say, was a Swedish Missionary working with the Norwegians. His missionary field was mainly with the Sons of Norway and the Vesterheim Museum in Decorah, Iowa. Clarence was very active with Vesterheim, where he was on the Board of Trustees for 33 years. Clarence also enjoyed golf and he had two holes in one. One of Clarence's hobbies was making Norwegian Rya rugs. He won the Minnesota State Fair Sweepstakes Award four years in a row.
Clarence worked for the Agriculture Division of Charles Pfizer for seven years. He also worked for the Recognition Division of Jostens for 36 years and he was a member of their Hall of Fame.
Clarence is survived by three children, Judy Wahl of Sioux Falls, S.D., Mark (Sally) Engwall of Huson, Mont., and Sue (Mike) Gerber of Tomahawk, Wi.; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; parents, Lambert and Elizabeth Engwall; brother, Richard; and sister, Betty; and his granddaughter, Kelly Engwall.
A memorial service for Clarence will be determined at a later date. The funeral home will update their website page, once a date has been established. Thank you for your understanding and consideration.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum or Bethel Lutheran Church.
