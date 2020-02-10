Colette A. Leth

Colette Ann Leth passed away on Jan. 28, 2020, at the age of 74.
Colette was born to Lois and James Terrey in Nebraska on April 9, 1945. Her family later moved to Minnesota and she married Donald Leth on June 22, 1962. They lived in rural Mantorville all of her life.
Besides being a dedicated mother and grandmother, Colette was an avid cook, baker and seamstress. She was an entrepreneur in her early adult life by having a wedding cake business and later a latex-free garment business. She also worked in the travel industry. Two of Colette's greatest joys were her golden retriever dogs and grandchildren.
Colette is survived by her husband, Don; their adult children, Jaime (James) Drain and Tony (Shawn) Leth; grandchildren Keegan and Karlyn Leth; sister Sharon Ness and brother Dean Terry. She was preceded in death by her sister Judy and brother Delain.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, at Community Celebration Church, www.ccc-kasson.org, 27337 County Highway 34, Kasson. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be sent to Paws and Claws of Rochester in lieu of flowers.
Special thanks to Mayo Clinic ICU care providers for their compassion and empathy during her stay.
Dibble Funeral Home & Cremation Services-Kasson is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.dibblefuneralhome.com.