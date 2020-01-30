Conway Franklin Marvin, 98, passed away Jan. 28 at his home surrounded by his family.
C.F., as he was affectionately known, was born Feb. 13, 1921, in Zumbrota to Frank and Ellen (Albertson) Marvin. He had three older sisters, Ellen "Biddy," Mary and Harriet. As a young man in school, he participated in athletics (football, basketball and golf), was editor of the school paper and an honor student. He started working for his father at the Zumbrota Telephone Company at age 16 and continued working there during the summers. He graduated from Zumbrota High School in 1939.
He attended Luther College and then the University of Minnesota until he enlisted as an Aviation Cadet in the U.S. Naval Reserve in 1942. After training at several different military flight schools, he was designated as a Naval Aviator and was commissioned Second Lieutenant, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in 1943. Conway continued flight training, becoming an aviation instructor at the U.S. Naval Air Station in DeLand, Fla., through most of 1944.
It was during his military service when Conway married his Kenyon sweetheart, Avonne Charlson, on July 17, 1944, in DeLand. They just celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary last summer. Conway continued flying for the Corps, flying the infamous F4U Corsair at the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point, N.C. It was here that he received orders for Sea Duty, taking the month of August 1945 to get things in order and report to San Diego to board ship for the Pacific Theater. Timing is everything as the war ended that month and even though he still had to board ship it was for the occupation of Japan which lasted only three months for Conway.
He returned to Zumbrota, was discharged from the Marine Corps and continued his 50-year career in the Zumbrota Telephone Company in which he became owner/operator until selling the company in 1984. Conway was an active member of the Minnesota Telephone Association and was President in 1974. He was a very integral part of the Zumbrota community, being very active in numerous organizations including City Clerk for 12 years. The Commercial Club, Zumbrota Fire Department for 25 years, Zumbrota Golf Club, Izaak Walton League, and an active member of United Redeemer Church were a few of the organizations. Conway had been a Zumbrota Cemetery Board member and then took over operations of the cemetery when his father passed in 1970. It is through dedication and foresight of his that the cemetery is one of the pearls of the community.
Conway was a talented photographer, a gourmet cook and an expert tree planter and gardener. (About half of the trees lining the original nine holes of the Zumbrota Golf course came from his garden.) Bridge and other card games were a favorite pastime. Conway and Avonne raised seven children and have lived in their home, the home they designed, since it was built following WWII.
Conway is survived by his wife, Avonne; his children, Bhagwant Khalsa (aka Chief) of Takoma Park, Md., Patrice Marvin of River Falls, Wis., Marti (Denny) Steffen of Rochester, Marie Marvin of Zumbrota, John (Tracy) Marvin of Kailua Kona, Hawaii, Clare Marvin of Northfield, and Paul (Michele) Marvin of Houston, Texas; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Conway was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters and two grandchildren.
The Celebration of Life for Conway will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the United Redeemer Lutheran Church in Zumbrota. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, Conway requests memorial donations be made to the Zumbrota Cemetery, United Redeemer, Zumbrota Area Historical Society or donor's choice.