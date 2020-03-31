Cora Gana, 77, of Manila, Philippines and Rochester, Minn., died unexpectedly Sunday, March 29, 2020, in her home.
Cora was born on May 21, 1942, to Emeterio and Tecla (Tatoy) Lim. She married Jesus (Jess) Gana on May 20, 1967, at Espiritu Santo Church, Manila, Philippines. The couple has one child, Clarissa Gana. In 1999, Cora and Jess spent two weeks in the USA visiting their daughter and traveling to New York, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas and San Diego. Cora came to the U.S. in 2006 as a permanent resident. She became a naturalized citizen in 2011. She spent her time traveling the United States with her daughter to Grand Canyon, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, St. Louis, Kansas, Grand Marais, New York City, Chicago, Disney World, Mount Rushmore, S.D., Las Vegas, Alaska and Hawaii. She also traveled to Thailand, Hong Kong, and the Great Wall of China.
She is survived by her daughter, Clarissa of Rochester; sister, Natividad Banzon of Manila; brothers, Rogelio (Roger) Lim of San Diego, and Gerardo (Gerry) (Resurrecion) Lim of Phoenix; and dozens of nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Paulino Lim; sister-in-law, Melania Lim; and brother-in-law, Francisco Banzon.
A small private memorial service will be held on Thursday April 2 at Macken Funeral Home.
