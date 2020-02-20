Corrine "Corky" Welch

Corrine Anne "Corky" Welch, age 90, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
Corrine Anne Busch was born on Jan. 31, 1930, in Jordan, Minn., to John and Rose (Schommer) Busch. She graduated from Jordan High School in 1947. Following high school, she was awarded a music scholarship from MacPhail School of Music. After meeting the love of her life, Russell Welch, she decided to get married, and on Oct. 24, 1948, they were married at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, at Nashua, Iowa.
Together they raised two children as the family traveled for Russell's commitment to the U.S. military. Upon Russell's military retirement in 1969, the family made Rochester their home. Corky was an accomplished musician who specialized in playing the organ and piano. She was a devout member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rochester, playing organ for many years. She applied her love of music and her sharp skills in many areas of life including for local weddings, fundraisers, parties, funerals and at three different churches.
She is survived by her children, Kevin (Connie) Welch of Shakopee, Minn., and Maureen Welch of Rochester; two grandchildren, Justin (Honor) Welch of San Diego, and Paula (Robert) Moe of Hoboken, N.J.; a great-granddaughter, Malin Moe; and her sister, Gloria (Francis) Mamer of Jordan.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Russell, and her brothers Donald, Roman, Jerry, Vernon, James and Roger.
The funeral service for Corky will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 869 Seventh Ave. SE, Rochester, with Pastor Adam Koglin officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rochester.
