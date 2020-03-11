Craig A. Mensing, age 68, of Sandstone, died unexpectedly on Friday, March 6, 2020, in St. Paul. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 13 at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Pine Island with Pastor Chris Miller officiating. Burial will be in Othello Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home - Mahler Chapel in Pine Island and for one hour prior to the service Friday at the church.
Craig Arthur Mensing was born on May 22, 1951, in Rochester to Kenneth and Erma (Hoffmann) Mensing. He grew up on the Mensing farm in rural Pine Island and graduated from Pine Island High School in 1969. Craig attended the University of Minnesota and graduated with an electrical engineering degree in 1973. Craig worked in embedded computer technology during most of his working career. Craig lived in several communities in the Twin Cities area and in 2008 relocated to the Sandstone area. Craig was an avid outdoors person and he enjoyed canoeing, biking, motorcycling, camping, cross-country skiing, reading and his annual fishing trip. Craig was the proud godfather of his niece, Amber Knott.
Craig is survived by his longtime companion and significant other, Kim Thompson of St. Paul; brothers, Randall (Deborah) Mensing and Brian (Deidra) Mensing, all of Pine Island; nieces and nephews, Brandon (Shauna) Mensing, Amber (Jake) Knott, Samantha Scinto, Megan (Chris) Brunkhorst, Logan Mays, Jake (Maria) Paulson and Katie Paulson; 13 great-nieces and nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins and Kim's dogs, Luna and Barney.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Erma.