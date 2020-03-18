Cyril "Cy" Norman Griebenow passed away Saturday evening, March 14, 2020, at Saint Marys Hospital. He was born to Erwin and Elsa (Beilke) Feb. 28, 1935.
Cy attended Rochester High School, graduating in 1953.
During his high school years, he worked for the Rochester Post Bulletin. He attended carpentry courses as a journeyman, working under Don Close. He then worked for Rochester Public Schools in maintenance and for 35 years for Olmsted County buildings as a supervisor.
Cy volunteered for the draft in 1955, thinking he would serve in the Army as two older brothers served, but the Navy was in short numbers. So the Navy it was for 21 months as a yeoman aboard the USS Theodore E. Chandler DD-717. He made E-4 with an honorable discharge in 1957.
Cy married Ardella (Leth-Dunford) of Mantorville on May 16, 1957, during a 30-day leave. Both returned to Long Beach for three months and San Diego for three months before his honorable discharge in August 1957. Cy passed two day shy of their 63rd wedding anniversary.
Cy is survived by brother, Lester (Geri); his wife, Ardella; sons, Kevin (Betsy) of Mount Prospect, Ill., Kraig (Cheryl) of Boise, Idaho, and Kriss (Tammy) of Plymouth; and grandchildren, Emma, Caley, Ross, James, Zada and Tatum.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Harold (Jere) of California; and sister, Marli (John Sharan) of rural Mantorville (the person who introduced Cy and Ardella!).
Cy was a lifelong member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. A big thank you to Pastors Adam Koglin and Benjamin Loos for several visits. Also thank you from Cyril's family for the care teams of E. Tower 5th, Medical Cardiology, Domatilla 4th and Hospice for the wonderful help we experienced. A big thank you!