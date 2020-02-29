Dale Allen Skelton passed away on Feb. 13, 2020, at his home in Rochester.
Dale was born on June 21, 1947, in Spencer, Iowa to Raymond Skelton and Dorothy Stephenson Skelton. He enjoyed a large family of one brother and three sisters. He lived in the Sioux Rapids area as a young boy then the family moved to Minnesota. He graduated from Albert Lea High School.
Dale joined the Marine Corp and served in Vietnam, where he was awarded a Purple Heart.
Dale married Mary Stika of Protivin, Iowa. They established a home in Ames, Iowa. That marriage later ended.
Dale attended Iowa State University. There he discovered his math abilities and even taught algebra to defer expenses. He graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in agriculture mechanization.
Dale began his career with Hesston Corporation. His pertinent titles included: Field Manager of Eastern North America, AGCO Corporation as Manager of Sales Engineering of North America, and McCormick USA as Manager of Field Services. He retired in the Atlanta area.
While working at the Hesston Corporation, he met Marilyn Smith and they married in Las Vegas. Many years later this marriage ended.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Dorothy Skelton; his brother, Donald Skelton; his sister, Jean Peterson; and his former wife, Marilyn.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Kim Gustine, Melissa Burwell, Mindi (Eric) Raby and Fred (Lisa) Smith; grandchildren, Nick Gustine, Nate Gustine, Meresa Gramly, Janna Burwell, Chloe Burwell, Kayla Jeffries, Lily Raby, George Raby, Ashley Chaney and Alton Chaney; great-grandson, Victor Gustine; aunt, Thelma Skelton; sisters, Margaret (Charles) Green and Jan (Larry) Brazda; and brother-in-law, Lee Peterson (Bridget); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dale was a gentle soul, thankful for those special in his life. Rest well, Dale.
Memorial service was held on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the First United Church of Sioux Rapids, Iowa. Burial was in the Poland Township Cemetery in Marathon, Iowa.